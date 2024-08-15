Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cheers of relief rang out at Sheffield Crown Court as a ‘sinister’ predator who used his Rotherham limousine business to target and sexually abuse vulnerable girls was told he is likely to die in prison.

David Saynor, who lived in Rotherham at the time, would take his victims out for rides in his vehicles, plying them with alcohol, encouraging them to undress or dance for him, and then in some cases raping or sexually assaulting them | NW/NCA

Appearing via video link from HMP Doncaster, 77-year-old David Saynor remained silent and appeared emotionless as Judge David Dixon sentenced him to 24 years’ custody for a catalogue of sexual offences carried out against eight girls, who were selected based on their level of vulnerability. The offences were carried out in the 2000s and 2010s when his victims were aged between 12 and 18.

Judge Dixon told Saynor he will be required two serve at least two-thirds of his sentence behind bars, before adding: “You will remain in custody until 2040 - if you last that long.”

The cheers of relief turned to sobs, as the trauma of a five-week trial and the wait to see Saynor finally sentenced for his crimes was finally brought to an end during an emotional hearing held today (Thursday, August 15, 2024).

Speaking to the courageous survivors present in court, many of whom were grasping the hands of their loved ones as Saynor’s sentence was passed down, Judge Dixon called them ‘amazing’ for ‘coming forward’; and ensuring that the man whose abhorrent actions have tormented them for years was finally brought to justice.

“What he did was nothing to do with you,” Judge Dixon said, before adding: “You were brave enough, you were powerful enough...to stand up to questions, to stand up to suggestions that you were in it for the money. It shows that you have the power - not him. That you decide - not him.”

The court heard how Saynor ran a limousine business in Rotherham, and he wielded a sufficient amount of influence and power through that business, that he was permitted to advertise at a number of schools in the South Yorkshire town.

Judge Dixon described how Saynor offered numerous young Rotherham girls a chance to have a ‘free party’ as he drove them around in his limousine, giving them the chance to show what a good time they were having as they sped past people they knew.

The court has previously been told how Saynor would pick up girls from Rotherham children’s homes.

Saynor would ply the girls with alcohol, as he cynically observed them, informing his decision on which girls were vulnerable enough for him to prey upon. He also showered girls with money, presents - often to those who had no other means of acquiring such things - and occasionally drugs.

“All of them were selected as you thought you could abuse them without fear,” Judge Dixon said, and suggested Saynor’s choice to put those he abused through the ordeal of a trial was an attempt to continue exerting power over them, something he described as ‘sinister’.

He added: “Not all were abused, and it seems to me that you not only selected them to fulfil your particular desires, but due to their lack of parental influence or support to assist them in stopping what you were doing.”

After selecting his prey, Saynor would then encourage them to undress or dance for him, in some cases raping or sexually assaulting them. He also gave some of the girls money after he abused them.

In gut-wrenching statements read to the court, the survivors - all of whom are now women - described the pervasive and life-changing impact of Saynor’s abuse.

Many of the women spoke of the persistent flash-blacks and nightmares they live with, and the destructive trajectory this has sent them on.

Some described how their first sexual experience was ‘stolen from them,’ and continues to affect their ability to have sexual relationships, and several said their childhood had been taken away.

“It doesn’t matter how long you go to prison for, it will never be enough,” said one, as another said that while Saynor was the one headed for prison she felt as though she had been given a ‘life sentence’.

Another survivor added: “I don’t have good days, I have better days.”

Jurors convicted Saynor of a total of 15 sex offences, including charges of rape, sexual activity with a child, meeting a child following sexual grooming, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and assault by penetration at the conclusion of his trial on July 5, 2024.

Three members of the jury also returned for Saynor’s sentencing hearing. Defending, Helen Chapman told the court that Saynor has a young child and partner who will be detrimentally affected by his incarceration.

Ms Chapman said she was still awaiting evidence to support the plethora of medical conditions he has, which, she said, includes mobility issues and arthritis.

Saynor’s conviction means 34 people have now been convicted of offences following investigations by the NCA's Operation Stovewood, which is looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.