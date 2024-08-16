Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 77-year-old man has been brought before Sheffield’s top judge, after he admitted to illegally filming from the public gallery, as one of the Rotherham rioters was being sentenced yesterday afternoon.

Under Section 41 of the Criminal Justice Act 1925, it is illegal to take or attempt to take any photograph or moving photograph in any court, or to publish any media taken in contravention of that section of the Act. Signs stating taking photographs or videos is not permitted within the court’s precincts are in place in a number of locations at Sheffield Crown Court. Anyone who flouts the prohibitions could also be put in contempt of court.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, was delivering his sentencing remarks, seconds away from sending a defendant involved in the disorder to prison, when the courtroom’s usher spotted the pensioner openly filming proceedings using his mobile phone.

The man was sitting in the public gallery, which is positioned above the court, as he filmed.

The usher alerted Judge Richardson to the man’s conduct immediately after the Sheffield Crown Court hearing concluded yesterday afternoon (August 15), and a detective giving evidence in another court was drafted in to assist the court.

The man said he was not connected to anyone involved in the case, and had come to view the proceedings after seeing coverage of previous hearings for those who have admitted to their involvement in the violent disorder at the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham on August 4, 2024.

The man admitted he had been filming - because he did not know it was illegal to do so - and had sent some of the content to his wife. He said he had since deleted the pictures and videos, however, the court heard.

He was placed in the court’s cells as the matter was looked into, and after no pictures or videos taken during proceedings were found on his phone, he was bailed to appear in front of Judge Richardson this morning (August 16, 2024). The man was told that his wife, who is disabled and uses a wheelchair, must also attend with her mobile phone.

As he bailed the man yesterday afternoon, Judge Richardson told him: “If those photographs have gone into the public domain, you are in really serious trouble.”

During this morning’s hearing, the man’s wife confirmed she did not receive the message containing the illegal media.

Police Constable Townsley told the court that he had checked her phone, and confirmed there was no evidence of her receiving any such message, having the pictures or video on her phone, or any distribution of the content on her Facebook page.

Judge Richardson admonished the man for ‘inconveniencing absolutely everyone,’ resulting in him not being able to ‘deal with as many cases yesterday’ - but said he would not commence with contempt of court proceedings.

“It’s a very serious matter to take a photograph in a courtroom, or to film or livestream.”

“You’ve been exceptionally foolish. You have been fortunate that no damage was caused to the court, but it was a close run thing because you are incompetent with phones. You could have pressed the wrong button and who knows where they could have ended up,” Judge Richardson said.

PC Townsley also confirmed the police will not be proceeding with the matter.

Judge Richardson said it has been possible for years for television cameras to come into courts for the purposes of filming sentencing remarks, noting that he was filmed on Wednesday (August 14) as he passed down sentences to other defendants who have admitted involvement in the Rotherham disorder.

He said that was ‘entirely legitimate,’ and does not have any bearing on laws prohibiting members of the public from taking pictures or videos in court.

Judge Richardson was also keen to emphasise that members of the public are welcome to ‘come to this Crown Court and other criminal courts…to see what goes on’

“It is very important there is open access for members of the public,” said Judge Richardson.

He continued by saying it was ‘particularly important at present’ that the public is reassured that Sheffield Crown Court, and one or two other Crown Courts in the country - all of which are currently hearing cases stemming from the recent civil unrest - are dealing with the cases ‘swiftly and effectively’.

A total of 20 people have pleaded guilty to charges, including violent disorder, in connection with the Rotherham disorder so far. Several have already been sentenced, and jailed.

750 people are believed to have been present during the disorder, during which more than 60 police officers were reportedly injured.