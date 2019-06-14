Man still missing after vanishing from Sheffield home four days ago
A man is still missing after vanishing from his Sheffield home four days ago.
Minod Monger, aged 23, disappeared on Monday night after leaving his home in the Ecclesfield area of the city.
Police officers searching for Minod are accompanied by a Nepalese interpreter today to help communicate with the missing man if he is found.
Minod, originally from Nepal, moved to Sheffield with his family in 2013.
His relatives are said to be ‘extremely worried’ about him.
Minod is described as ‘vulnerable’ and needs support with aspects of everyday life.
He is not used to being in busy places or mixing with people he does not know.
Minod is Asian, 5ft 4ins tall and has dark. black hair.
He was last seen wearing a white jacket, grey joggers and black Crocs.
The last sighting of him was on a CCTV camera in Parson Cross on the night be vanished.
Anyone who sees Minod is urged not to approach him but to dial 999.
Chief Inspector Helen Lewis said: “He has vulnerabilities that mean he might find it distressing if he was approached by someone he doesn’t know.
“Please call 999 and tell us where you have seen him so that specialist officers can reach him and ensure he receives the support he needs.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 715 of June 10.