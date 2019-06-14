Man arrested over criminal damage to speed camera van in Sheffield
A man was arrested after an angry motorist damaged a speed camera van in Sheffield and abused the operator in charge of it.
The 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause criminal damage and a public order offence.
LATEST: Findings of Serious Case Review into death Sheffield teenager stabbed in city revealed today
He has since been released under investigation.
COURT: 12 years behind bars for Sheffield thug who almost severed man’s arm in ‘vicious’ machete attack
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Chapeltown Road, Chapeltown, just after 11.30am on Tuesday following reports of threatening behaviour.
It was claimed that a motorist attacked a speed camera van parked at the side of the road and threatened the operator in charge of it.
The force said he had been 'angry about the lack of signage advertising that there would be a speed camera ahead’.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Safety Camera Manager, Scott Dernie, said the law does not require drivers to be warned about the presence of speed cameras.
He said: “Drivers sometimes think that a speeding offence is not valid if the route does not have any safety camera warning signs, or if they do not see the enforcement vehicle or officer. This is not the case.
“The only requirement in law, for a speeding offence to be valid is that the speed limit of the road must be properly signed.”
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Everyone plays their part in keeping the people of South Yorkshire safe and police officers and staff deserve to go to work without the fear or threat of violence and abuse.
“Officers from our Operations Support Unit are reminding people that we have a zero tolerance approach to people abusing staff and that robust action will be taken.
“Together with South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership safety camera vans are placed across our areas following concerns raised from communities. All safety camera van locations are advertised prior to the date via the safety camera website -https://www.safetycamera.org.
“The camera van on Chapletown Road had been placed close to the local school after the public expressed their worry that drivers were exceeding the 30mph speed limit.”
Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 262 of June 11.