Flooding on busy Sheffield street disrupts buses and causes delays for motorists
Buses have been diverted and motorists have been delayed because of flooding on a busy Sheffied street.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 14 June, 2019, 10:23
A burst water main has caused severe flooding on Olive Grove Road and Charlotte Road, Heeley, on Friday morning.
The burst has caused the road surface to lift.
More to follow.