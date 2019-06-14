Flooding on busy Sheffield street disrupts buses and causes delays for motorists

Buses have been diverted and motorists have been delayed because of flooding on a busy Sheffied street.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 14 June, 2019, 10:23
Flooding is causing issues in a Sheffield suburb this morning

A burst water main has caused severe flooding on Olive Grove Road and Charlotte Road, Heeley, on Friday morning.

POLICE: Motorcyclist named after fatal collision in Sheffield

The burst has caused the road surface to lift.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

COURT: 12 years behind bars for Sheffield thug who almost severed man’s arm in ‘vicious’ machete attack

LATEST: Man arrested over criminal damage to speed camera van in Sheffield

More to follow.