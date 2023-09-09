Two men are in hospital and a third has been arrested

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was stabbed and a second run over in in early morning violence in Sheffield city centre.

Emergency services were called at 3.08am on Saturday September 9 to reports that a man had been stabbed in the Carver Street, Rockingham Street area. Shortly after, a second report was received that someone had been hit by a car at the same location. Police say they are treating the incidents as linked.

Carver Street

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a stab wound, where he remains in a serious but stable condition. A second man, also in his 20s, was taken hospital with potentially life-changing leg injuries.

A third man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs with the intent to supply. He remains in police custody.

Carver Street and Rockingham Street remain closed while officers carry out investigations.

Det Insp Mark Cockayne said: “I know incidents of violence such as this will be a cause for concern for people who live, work in and visit Sheffield city centre.

Police say they are treating the incidents as linked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will continue to be a heightened police presence in the area today as officers continue their work and to provide reassurance. Please speak to them if you have any concerns or any information which could help the investigation – they are there for you.”