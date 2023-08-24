A man has potentially life changing injuries after being punched and kicked unconscious in Sheffield city centre

A man has been left with potentially life changing injuries after being kicked unconscious in an attack in Sheffield city centre.

Police believe the man picture may have information that could help an investigation into a violent assault on Division Street, Sheffield, which left a man with potentially life changing injuries

Police are investigating the brutal attack, which happened on Division Street earlier this month, and left the victim in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have also released CCTV images of two men they believe could hold important information about the reported assault.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "At 3.21am on August 12, it is reported a man was punched in the face and knocked unconscious in Division Street.

"It is understood he was also kicked in the head and the victim was taken to hospital with potentially life-altering injuries.

"An investigation is underway and officers are keen to identify the two men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both men have been described as being in their mid-20s and of a large build. One of the men has dreadlocked hair, while the other has afro style hair.

Police are asking anyone with information, or who recognises the men, to contact them through the force website's online portal, on www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

You can also call officers by calling South Yorkshire Police on 101. Please quote incident number 154 of 12 August 2023 when you get in touch.