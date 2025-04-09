Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was left with serious injuries after he and another man jumped from a moving taxi in Sheffield city centre.

It is claimed the men jumped out of the vehicle “after the driver allegedly began making threats towards them”.

The incident took place on Trippet Lane in Sheffield city centre at around 11.32pm on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

South Yorkshire Police has only released details of the incident today (Wednesday, April 9, 2025), however.

A force spokesperson said: “It is reported that two men jumped from a moving taxi after the driver allegedly began making threats towards them. The incident is reported to have happened on Trippet Lane.

“One of the men sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

“Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward to aid the investigation.

“Were you in the area at the time and witnessed the incident?”

The force has been asked to provide further details on the incident, including a description of the driver alleged to have been involved and the car.

You can pass information to police via their online portal or by calling 101.

You can access their online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report

Please quote investigation number 14/228725/24 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org