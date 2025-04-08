Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The conduct of a man who breached a domestic violence protection order to attack and attempt to suffocate his ex-girlfriend in a Sheffield hotel has been branded “despicable and vile” by a judge.

The attack on New Year’s Eve 2024 carried out by defendant Adam Lucking in a room at the Leopold Hotel on Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre, was brought to an end after staff used a skeleton key to enter the room.

Lucking, aged 43, was found on top of the complainant with his hand around her mouth, and attempted to claim they were engaging in “rough sex” but this was quickly proven to be false.

Lucking was arrested after the complainant indicated she was not alright by shaking her head, in response to questions from the hotel manager, who successfully managed to separate the pair, Neil Coxon, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court.

Describing Lucking’s criminal behaviour during the attack, the judge, Recorder Mark Guiliani told him: “You blocked her exit from the hotel, and wouldn’t let her go. You became aggressive in tone and manner. You then treated her in the most despicable and vile way.

“You put your hand down her throat, and banged her head against the wall. She screamed for help, your response to that was not to let her go, but to push her onto the bed. You again pushed your hand down her throat. She tried to scream. You took your hand and put it over her nose and mouth, effectively suffocating her.”

During a hearing held on April 7, 2025, Recorder Guiliani explained that the reason courts treat the offence of intentional suffocation so seriously is because suffocation, even for a matter of seconds, is “extremely dangerous,” can cause “significant damage” and even death.

Mr Coxon said the complainant’s previous screams for help resulted in security staff and the hotel’s manager attending at the room, and after ascertaining that the complainant was not alright - as she began to choke - he took her away from the room.

“She began to hyperventilate, she sat down on the floor, her breathing was erratic,” said Mr Coxon, adding: “Eventually she relayed what had happened, and the background.”

In her statement to police, the complainant said: “I feel scared and unsafe, and I’m physically and emotionally hurting at the moment.”

The court heard how Lucking was subject to a domestic violence protection order (DVPO) at the request of the complainant, which had been imposed on December 4, 2024 to last for 27 days and was due to expire on December 31, 2024.

Lucking breached the order to arrange to meet up with the complainant at the Globe pub on Howard Street, Sheffield city centre, on New Year’s Eve, with a plan for the pair to stay overnight at the Leopold Hotel. Lucking had been present, and drinking, in the pub for around three hours before the complainant arrived, the court heard.

Mr Coxon said the pair left the pub between 8pm and 9pm, by which time they were both “in drink” and became involved in an argument.

It was at this point that the complainant attempted to collect her belongings from the hotel, but was prevented from doing so by Lucking.

Lucking subsequently carried out the attack, during which he told her “You will not be the reason I get locked up, I’ll kill you if I have to,” revealed Mr Coxon.

During the police interview that followed on New Year’s Day 2025, Lucking suggested the complainant had been the aggressor that she had scratched and hurt him when he tried to wrestle a bottle of whisky from her. He also denied telling staff that they were engaging in “rough sex” when they walked in on him with his hand over her nose and mouth, and even went so far as to say they did not see him in that position.

Lucking, of Rough Close, Stoke-on-Trent, resiled from that position, however, when he pleaded guilty to offences of intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing.

Recorder Guiliani said of the claims Lucking made in his police interview: “That was complete nonsense.”

Defending, Paul O’Shea told the court that he recognised that Lucking’s offending behaviour was “serious” and “deeply unpleasant.”

He said Lucking was aware of the issues that arise between himself and the complainant when they have been drinking.

“It’s regrettable to say the very least that she decided it would be a good idea to meet up on New Year’s Eve.”

“Given that these two have issues when drinking, this was an accident waiting to happen.”

Mr O’Shea referred Recorder Giuliani to references submitted on Lucking’s behalf by his step-father, and a former partner who has attested that there have been “no domestic abuse issues in his past.”

“Having been in a relationship with him, she says this is completely out of character, and does not reflect the true nature of the man,” continued Mr O’Shea.

Lucking had been in prison on remand since New Year’s Day 2025, and Mr O’Shea said he had been making good use of the time by assisting fellow inmates with IT, the area he has a professional background in.

Mr O’Shea said Lucking has previously enjoyed a well-paid position, and hopes to return to working for the same firm, but it may be in a different role.

Recorder Giuliani sentenced Lucking to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and told him that he would be going to prison if it was not for sentencing guidelines which ask judges to consider whether custody is the only way appropriate punishment can be meted out.

Recorder Giuliani also said he does not believe Lucking poses a risk to the public, adding that, in his view, he has a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

As part of Lucking’s suspended sentence order, he was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, along with 27 sessions of an accredited programme, and an eight week curfew, which will be in place between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

Recorder Giuliani also granted a restraining order which prohibits Lucking from contacting the complainant by any means for a period of 10 years.

He ordered Lucking to pay the complainant £500 in compensation, and gave him a year in which to pay.