Section of M1 between Sheffield and Worksop reopens following concerns for "dog on the loose"

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:12 BST
A section of the M1 in Sheffield has now reopened, following concerns a dog that was “loose and running around the road.”

The closure was on the M1 southbound between Junction 31 at Worksop and Junction 30 at Sheffield, National Highways Yorkshire confirmed.

The section of motorway has since reopened.

The closure, due to a dog on the loose, is in place on the M1 southbound between Junction 31 at Worksop and Junction 30 at Sheffield, National Highways Yorkshire confirmed a few moments ago
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said it has now been possible to reopen the road because while the dog has not been caught, it is understood to be far enough away from the M1 for it to be safe for traffic to resume.

The spokesperson continued: “At 9.22am today (April 9, 2025) we received reports of a dog on the southbound carriageway.

“Officers are currently at the scene attempting to bring the dog to safety.”

Motorists are reporting building delays in the area.

The closure comes after an XL Bully went missing late on Thursday night (April 3, 2025), after fleeing the scene of an alleged ‘firearms discharge’ on Daniel Hill Street, Hillfoot, which is approximately 10 miles from the M1 incident.

Daniel Hill was sealed off for most of Friday as a suspected crime scene.

South Yorkshire Police said on Friday that the dog ran off when officers arrived at a property to investigate reports of a shooting.

Police have confirmed, however, that the dog seen on the M1 is not believed to be an XL Bully.

