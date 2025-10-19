Detectives are continuing to investigate the death of a 35-year-old woman whose body was found in house in Rotherham.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman’s body was discovered in a property in Ox Close Avenue, Kimberworth Park, at 12.22am yesterday.

Police on Ox Close Avenue in the Kimberworth Park area of Rotherham following the launch of a murder investigation yesterday | Joe Cawthorn

South Yorkshire Police said the force was notified by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman’s death is currently being treated as ‘unexplained’.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday and the house where the body was found was sealed off and under police guard.

A SYP spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 12.22am (Saturday 18 October) following a report of a 35-year-old woman sadly found deceased in a property in Ox Close Avenue.

“Her family has been informed and are being supported by our officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances into her death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

“A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 15 of October 18, 2025 or via the SYP website.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 or via their website.