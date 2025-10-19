Ox Close Avenue muder: Police probe continues into death of woman, 35, after body found in house

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 19th Oct 2025, 08:40 BST
Detectives are continuing to investigate the death of a 35-year-old woman whose body was found in house in Rotherham.

The woman’s body was discovered in a property in Ox Close Avenue, Kimberworth Park, at 12.22am yesterday.

Police on Ox Close Avenue in the Kimberworth Park area of Rotherham following the launch of a murder investigation yesterdayplaceholder image
Police on Ox Close Avenue in the Kimberworth Park area of Rotherham following the launch of a murder investigation yesterday | Joe Cawthorn

South Yorkshire Police said the force was notified by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

The woman’s death is currently being treated as ‘unexplained’.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday and the house where the body was found was sealed off and under police guard.

A SYP spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 12.22am (Saturday 18 October) following a report of a 35-year-old woman sadly found deceased in a property in Ox Close Avenue.

“Her family has been informed and are being supported by our officers.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances into her death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

“A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 15 of October 18, 2025 or via the SYP website.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

