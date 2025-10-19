Ox Close Avenue muder: Police probe continues into death of woman, 35, after body found in house
The woman’s body was discovered in a property in Ox Close Avenue, Kimberworth Park, at 12.22am yesterday.
South Yorkshire Police said the force was notified by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
The woman’s death is currently being treated as ‘unexplained’.
A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday and the house where the body was found was sealed off and under police guard.
A SYP spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 12.22am (Saturday 18 October) following a report of a 35-year-old woman sadly found deceased in a property in Ox Close Avenue.
“Her family has been informed and are being supported by our officers.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances into her death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.
“A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.”
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 15 of October 18, 2025 or via the SYP website.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 or via their website.