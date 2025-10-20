Nether Haugh crash: Update on late night 'multi-vehicle' collision at sharp bend in Rotherham

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Oct 2025, 09:04 BST
Police have issued an update on a crash on a sharp bend in rural Rotherham.

Photos show how a road road through Nether Haugh was closed last night, with emergency services at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said despite how serious it may have looked, a 'multi-vehicle' crash on a sharp bend in Nether Haugh, Rotherham, on October 19, resulted in only minor injuries.placeholder image
South Yorkshire Police said despite how serious it may have looked, a 'multi-vehicle' crash on a sharp bend in Nether Haugh, Rotherham, on October 19, resulted in only minor injuries. | National World

Officers were called to a crash reportedly involving multiple vehicles on a sharp bend south of the village joining The Whins and Stubbin Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A vehicle recovery truck was also pictured at the scene, with one witness telling The Star they believed a car had failed to make the turn in last night’s rainy weather.

However, South Yorkshire Police has now stated that despite how serious it may have looked, no one suffered any serious injuries in the incident.

Because of this, the force declined to comment on any more details, citing internal policy.

No arrests were made.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceEmergency services
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice