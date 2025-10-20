Nether Haugh crash: Update on late night 'multi-vehicle' collision at sharp bend in Rotherham
Photos show how a road road through Nether Haugh was closed last night, with emergency services at the scene.
Officers were called to a crash reportedly involving multiple vehicles on a sharp bend south of the village joining The Whins and Stubbin Road.
A vehicle recovery truck was also pictured at the scene, with one witness telling The Star they believed a car had failed to make the turn in last night’s rainy weather.
However, South Yorkshire Police has now stated that despite how serious it may have looked, no one suffered any serious injuries in the incident.
Because of this, the force declined to comment on any more details, citing internal policy.
No arrests were made.