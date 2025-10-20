Police have issued an update on a crash on a sharp bend in rural Rotherham.

Photos show how a road road through Nether Haugh was closed last night, with emergency services at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said despite how serious it may have looked, a 'multi-vehicle' crash on a sharp bend in Nether Haugh, Rotherham, on October 19, resulted in only minor injuries. | National World

Officers were called to a crash reportedly involving multiple vehicles on a sharp bend south of the village joining The Whins and Stubbin Road.

A vehicle recovery truck was also pictured at the scene, with one witness telling The Star they believed a car had failed to make the turn in last night’s rainy weather.

However, South Yorkshire Police has now stated that despite how serious it may have looked, no one suffered any serious injuries in the incident.

Because of this, the force declined to comment on any more details, citing internal policy.

No arrests were made.