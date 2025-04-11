Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating an incident following the Sheffield United vs Leeds match, in which a man was allegedly chased and assaulted, believe the two men pictured here may be able to assist with enquiries.

The assault is alleged to have taken place on Bramall Lane following the match on February 24, which saw the Blades defeated 3-1.

South Yorkshire Police has today (Friday, April 11, 2025) share details of the incident.

Officers would like to speak to the men in these photos as they may be able to help their investigation | Submit

A force spokesperson said: “A man was chased by two men and assaulted on Bramall Lane.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak to the men in these photos as they may be able to help our investigation.

“Do you recognise the men?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us .

You can also call them on 101.

Please quote incident number 565 of February 24, 2025 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .