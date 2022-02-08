Karl Barnet, aged 41, initially claimed he had acted in self defence when he attacked Adil Mohammed.

But he was jailed for four years and nine months at Sheffield Crown Court after a judge heard how he removed around 15mm of his victim's ear on August 21, 2020.

Barnet pleaded guilty to wounding with intent after the incident.

Karl Barnet, from Royston, Barnsley, has been jailed after an attack on a South Yorkshire street which saw part of a security guard's ear bitten off.

His victim, Adil Mohammed, aged 19, was working as a security guard when he was attacked.

Barnet was one of a number of people gathered in a group, and his victim became aware of an argument, with people waving arms.

Laura McBride, prosecuting, said Mr Mohammed, who had been in a vehicle, thought he recognised the group as having caused trouble in the past.

She said when he was approached by Mr Mohammed, Barnet said he would fight him.

Mr Mohammed got out of the vehicle, and was grabbed by a third person, who told him ‘it’s nothing to do with you.’

She released her grip, and then Barnet grabbed him, she said. There was a struggle between the two men, during which Barnet bit Mr Mohammed’s ear.

Ms McBride said: “Mr Mohammed was shouting and screaming asking him to stop and get away.

“The defendant spat blood out, and part of Mr Mohammed’s ear, on the floor.”

Incident on Peel Hill

The court heard that Barnet, of Millgate, Royston, Barnsley, walked away after the incident, at Peel Hill near Barnsley Market, and Mr Mohammed, who was bleeding heavily, was helped by members of the public.

He was taken to Barnsley Hospital, and later referred to a plastic surgeon for treatment on what was described as a ‘1.5cm deficit’ from his ear.

When he was interviewed, Barnet said the victim had been gouging his eyes, and initially denied biting the ear.

In a personal statement, Mr Mohammed said he felt he could never return to Barnsley after the incident, and the attack had affected his mental health. He said he needed time to come to terms with what had happened.

In mitigation, Richard Barradell said Barnet was oblivious that he was being a nuisance on the day of the incident. He had taken exception to being filmed and wanted to do something about it.

He said he was disappointed in himself and wanted to apologise to the victim. He knew he should not have done what had and expected to go to jail. He had not committed any offences in the attack.

Jailing Barnet for four years and nine months, Judge Michael Slater. said the victim had been doing his job as a security guard, performing a public duty, and he had heard no evidence to suggest that the damage to Mr Mohammed’s right year would not be permanent.

He said he gave Barnet credit for his guilty plea and his remorse, but added that he could only give a custodial sentence.