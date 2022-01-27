Online ordering set to come to Barnsley Market

Barnsley Council has announced that click and collect hubs will be installed in the town centre’s indoor market, and libraries in the borough’s principal towns, which includes Cudworth, Goldthorpe, Hoyland and Wombwell.

Shoppers will be able to have their orders delivered to the lockers, some of which will be temperature controlled to store fresh produce.

The scheme is set to be rolled out next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley Town Hall.

The council say more than 1.6 million people visited The Glass Works and Barnsley Markets since September and nearly half a million people visited in December alone.

More big names are on the horizon for Barnsley – Nando’s, TGI Fridays and River Island, are all set to open in early spring and high-end designer retail brand Cruise, is set to open “before summer”.