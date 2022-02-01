Driving offences

MATTHEW RETCHLESS, 27, of Lambert Street; drink driving; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85.

LEIGHTON CAMERON, 18, of Hastilar Road South; driving without insurance, without licence; conditional discharge, surcharge 22, costs £28.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court - dozens of people appeared there last week

TOMMY LEE TYREE, 35, Bellhouse Road; Driving while using mobile phone, possessing offensive weapon, possession of tools capable of theft of motor vehicle, handling stolen goods, driving without insurance, riding bike without helmet, obstructing PC in their duty, driving whilst disqualified, assault of emergency worker, theft of vehicle, dishonestly received stolen goods, driving without a licence; prison for 10 weeks, disqualified from driving for 50 months, £100 compensation, £200 costs.

JAMES PATRICK CUTTS, 23, of Norgreave Way; drink driving, no insurance, no licence, breach of suspended sentence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £100, disqualified for 18 months, four months imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

LEWIS LISLE, 33 of Cinder Hill Lane; driving without due care and attention; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £85.

ALEKSANDRAW KRUTOVAS, 42, of Abbeyfield Road; driving without insurance, driving without license, no test certificate; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £90.

ALIN-IULIAN TUTORCA, 22, College Close; driving while using mobile phone; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £50.

NICUSOR CANTARAGIU, 34, Catherine Road; driving without insurance, without license; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

CHARMAINE EBANKS, 34, Whitehead Avenue; speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone, drug driving; fined £150, £34, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

YUSSUF MOHAMMED, 39, Guildford Avenue; assault of an emergency worker, criminal damage, assault by beating; community order; compensation £100, surcharge £95, costs £85, compensation £20.

KHALID MOSLEY, 22, of Heather Road; driving without insurance, driving without licence, dangerous driving; community order, 200 hours unpaid work, curcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

LEE OSBOURNE, 42, OF Main Road, Sheffield; drink driving; fined £225, surcharge £34, costs £85.

JAN SANDOR, 58, of Jedburgh Drive; drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

ASIB KHAN, 43, of Sandford Grove; drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without licence, without driving without consent in which accident occurred; prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, disqualified for 36 months, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

SAMANTHA CLARKE, 41, Penrith Road; drink driving; fine £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for three years.

MOHAMMED KASSAM BIN AZAM, 35, Pollitt Close; driving without insurance, while disqualified, no test certificate, while front offside wheel had cord exposed, use of vehicle involved a danger of injury to others; community order, electronic curfew, surcharge £95, costs £300.

JAWAD ALI, 24, Mansfield Road; failure to give information; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

SEDLEY GROSSETT, 63, of Shortbrook Way; failure to provide specimen; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £200, disqualified for 20 months.

GEMMA SMITH, 39, of Newbould Crescent; failure to provide specimen; community order, electronic curfew, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

MUBASHIR AHMED, 34, of St Lawrence Glebe; speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £50.

IBRAHIM DERHIM S THABIT, 29, of Greenland Way; speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone, without insurance, without license; fined £375, surcharge £38, costs £110

ANDREW JAMES DAVIES, 35, Worrall Road; failed to give information; fined £130, surcharge £34, costs £50.

Theft, criminal damage, handling of stolen goods

ALAN BELICKAS, 30, of NFA; theft; Community order, surcharge £95

ROMAN HORVATH, 34, of Addison Road; theft, criminal damage to value of £4,600, assault of emergency worker; community order, two month electronic curfew, compensation £80, costs £85.

GLYNN McNICHOLAS, 43, of Wolsternhold Road; possession of spice, theft, assault of emergency worker, breach of conditional discharge; Community order, alcohol treatment requirement, electronic curfew for 28 days, fined £100, compensation £40.

JADE SIMPKINS, 23, of Pye Bank Road; failure to comply with community order, original order relating; to possessing an offensive weapon, use of threatening or abusive words, theft; Community order.

IAN KERR, 48, Ellerton Road; assault by beating, attempted theft, possession of spice, threatening or abusive language; committed to prison for 24 weeks, compensation £550,

FRANK WILLIAM WASICKI, 56, Fairleigh; theft; fined £80, compensation £120, costs £85.

JOSHUA STONE, 25, Lowedges Crescent; theft (six count); community order, eight weeks electronic curfew, compensation £159.

PATRICK WALLACE, 32, of Outram Road; criminal damage, conditional discharge, compensation £250, surcharge £22, costs £85.

MICHAEL CARR, 40, Lindsay Avenue; criminal damage; conditional discharge, compensation £10, surcharge £22, costs £25.

JOHN JUNIOR BEAN, 31, of Swanbourne Road; handling stolen goods; Community order, electronic curfew four weeks, surcharge £95, costs £200

Violent offences

THOMAS ANIL TANWIL CAMERON, 30, of Ledstone Road; assault; fined £675, compensation £150, costs £200.

HASEEBA HUSSAIN, 29, of Stradbroke Road; assault; fined £350, compensation £100, costs £200.

MARTIN WINFIELD, 53, East Bank Place; assault by beating; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

MARK HARVEY, 45, of Beighton Road; assault by beating; community order, restraining order, surcharge £95, costs £40.

ROMELLO KINGSTONE MORRIS, 26, Scowerdons Close; assault by beating, breach of suspended sentence; electronic curfew for eight weeks, costs £100, prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

MOHIYADIN ABDI MOHAMED, 34, of NFA; assault by beating; prison for 42 days, compensation £175.

RYAN ASHLEY LEE PENN, 29, Delves Road; assault of emergency worker; community order, compensation £75, costs £100.

Threatening or abusive behaviour

AARON ANDREW ROOKE, 28, of NFA; threatening or abusive words; fined £50.

JOEL SCOTT BURLING, 37, Portsea Road; threatening or abusive words; restraining order, fined £420, surcharge £42, costs £300.

LUKE GRAHAM, 31, of Lyons Road; threatening to cause fear, harassment; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, restraining order.

Drug related offences

CHARLIE BRIDGES, 21, of Margetson Drive; possession of cannabis, possessing offensive weapon; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85.

STEPHEN BAILEY PEARSON, 37, of Beaumont Road North; possession of cannabis; conditional discharge, surcharge £22.

DAMIAN SANDERSON, 53, Madehurst Gardens; production of cannabis; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £100.

Breach of orders

BRIAN BANDA, 41, of Greasbro Road; breach of sexual offence order; jailed for four weeks, surcharge £128.

SHAUN BROOKES, 44, of Chaucer Close; breach of domestic violence protection order; fined £100.

MARK MALONEY, 39, of Skelton Way; breach of domestic violence protection order; fined £100.

Obstruction of police officer

CAMERON WALKER-SHACKLETON, 19, of Park Grange Mount; obstruction of police officer in duty; conditional discharge, surcharge £22, costs £85.

SHAUN PATTERSON, 52, Barnsley Road; obstruction of police officer; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

TV Licence