The areas of Sheffield worst affected by violent acts and sexual offences - including the city centre, Woodhouse and Parson Cross

Crime stats have revealed the Sheffield areas where violence and sexual offences are the most prominent.

By Kian Rains
Friday, 29th October 2021, 2:44 pm

The recently released crime stats show the total number of violent and sexual crimes reported in each area in September 2021.

The Police.uk website defines violence and sexual assault reports as "offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences".

Across Sheffield, there were 1,757 violent and sexual crimes reported in the month of September.

These are the areas of Sheffield with the most reports of violence and sexual offences.

Sheffield City Centre

Crime stats show there were 218 incidents of violence and sexual offences reported in Sheffield City Centre in September 2021.

Woodhouse

There were 51 incidents of violence and sexual offences reported in the Woodhouse area in September 2021.

Parson Cross

There were 74 incidents of violence and sexual offences reported in the Parson Cross area in September 2021.

Fir Vale

There were 67 incidents of violence and sexual offences reported in Fir Vale in September 2021.

Shiregreen

Crime stats show there were 53 incidents of violence and sexual offences reported in Shiregreen in September 2021.

Arbourthorne

There were 58 violent and sexual offences reported in the Arbourthorne area in September 2021.

Darnall

Crime stats show there were 48 incidents of violence and sexual offences reported in Darnall in September 2021.

Gleadless

There were 40 incidents of violence and sexual offences reported in Gleadless in September 2021.

Broomhill

There were 65 incidents of violence and sexual offences reported in Broomhill in September 2021.

Hillsborough

There were 57 incidents of violence and sexual offences reported in Hillsborough in September 2021.

