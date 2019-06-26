Motorcyclist seriously injured in Rotherham crash
A motorcyclist is in a serious condition following a crash in Rotherham.
The 29-year-old was taken to hospital, where he remains, following a collision on Broom Lane, near Broom Lane Care Home, on Monday evening at around 5.55pm.
Police said a white and orange KTM Duke motorbike travelling towards Rotherham town centre was involved in a collision with a silver Toyota Yaris, which was travelling in the opposite direction and preparing to turn right.
Police this evening said the motorcyclist remained in hospital, in a serious but stable condition, as they appealed for witnesses to come forward.
They said a 33-year-old woman driving the Toyota had not been injured.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the motorbike prior to the collision is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 688 of June 24.