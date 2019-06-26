CCTV camera installed to tackle anti-social behaviour in Sheffield suburb

Police have installed a CCTV camera in a Sheffield suburb in response to concerns about anti-social behaviour.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 21:42

Officers today revealed the camera had been put in place on Machon Bank, in Nether Edge, to provide public reassurance and help detect and reduce crime in the area.

Posting on Facebook this evening, the neighbourhood policing team said: “We have installed CCTV on Machon Bank due to concerns of ongoing ASB in this area.

The CCTV camera on Machon Bank, in Nether Edge, Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Three men sought after victim is stabbed in the buttocks in Sheffield

“It is a useful tool which is effective in identifying detecting and reducing crime.

“I hope this will give public reassurance and show that we are listening to your concerns and acting on them.”