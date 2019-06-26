CCTV camera installed to tackle anti-social behaviour in Sheffield suburb
Police have installed a CCTV camera in a Sheffield suburb in response to concerns about anti-social behaviour.
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 21:42
Officers today revealed the camera had been put in place on Machon Bank, in Nether Edge, to provide public reassurance and help detect and reduce crime in the area.
Posting on Facebook this evening, the neighbourhood policing team said: “We have installed CCTV on Machon Bank due to concerns of ongoing ASB in this area.
“It is a useful tool which is effective in identifying detecting and reducing crime.
“I hope this will give public reassurance and show that we are listening to your concerns and acting on them.”