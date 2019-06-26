Travellers set up illegal camp in Sheffield

A group of travellers have set up an illegal camp in Sheffield – pitching their caravans and vehicles outside a sports centre and FA football hub.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 12:58
Travellers have set up an illegal camp in High Green, Sheffield

The travellers arrived in High Green yesterday afternoon and remain there today.

They have set up camp on a car park serving Thorncliffe Health and Leisure Centre and the FA’s St George’s Park Thorncliffe football hub, off Pack Horse Lane.

Both venues are operating as normal.

