Watch: Video shows major police presence on Staniforth Road, Sheffield after 'assault'

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 8th Jun 2024, 20:29 BST
Video shows police investigation after major road in Darnall, Sheffield, sealed off

This was the scene on Staniforth Road, Sheffield, this evening, as police carried out investigations into a reported ‘assault’.

South Yorkshire Police issued a statement earlier this evening, which stated that the road was closed between Kirby Close and Studley Court, due to a reported assault.

They also asked people to avoid the area.

Motorists have been asked to plan alternative routes if possible if they are travelling to the area to attend the event at Sheffield Arena this evening.

The Star has asked South Yorkshire Police for more information on the incident

