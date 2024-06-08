Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shocked residents describe major Sheffield police incident

Residents have described seeing five ambulances at the scene of a major police incident in Sheffield this evening.

South Yorkshire Police have announced that Staniforth Road is closed while officers investigate ‘reports of an assault’.

But residents have said that there were a large number of ambulances on the scene and several people on the street said they believe that a young man had been stabbed earlier this afternoon.

Police at the scene of a reported 'assault' on Staniforth Road, Darnall

One resident, near the police line, said that he had seen ‘five or six’ ambulances at the scene at around 4.30pm, when the incident had first happened.

Several people said they understood the incident had happened outside a restaurant. A large section of the road outside the restaurant was sealed off with blue and white police tape.

Around eight police cars and three vans were on the scene, as well as at least a dozen officers. The vans included a crime scene investigation van.

One man told The Star that the police had arrived at around 4.30pm. He said he had heard that someone had been stabbed at around that time.

He added: “I saw a lot of people standing in the street near the Charcoal Grill, and several ambulances. I think there were five or six there. I gather it was an injured teenager..”

Another man said there had been a stabbing nearby on the same street around two months ago.

Initially the road was sealed off only by police cars and police tape. A council van then arrived and coned off the road.