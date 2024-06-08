Staniforth Road Sheffield: Major road closed as police launch investigation following assault

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 8th Jun 2024, 18:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are on the scene carrying out investigations

A major Sheffield road has been closed this evening as police investigate an alleged assault.

South Yorkshire Police are on the scene and have closed Staniforth Road while they carry out their investigations following the reported attack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Officers said in a statement: “Please be aware that Staniforth Road, between Kirby Close and Studley Court, is currently closed due to a reported assault.

“We are asking people to avoid the area while officers conduct their work.

“Please plan alternative routes if possible if you are travelling to the area to attend the event at Sheffield Arena this evening.”

Related topics:PoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceInvestigations