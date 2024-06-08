Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are on the scene carrying out investigations

A major Sheffield road has been closed this evening as police investigate an alleged assault.

South Yorkshire Police are on the scene and have closed Staniforth Road while they carry out their investigations following the reported attack.

Officers said in a statement: “Please be aware that Staniforth Road, between Kirby Close and Studley Court, is currently closed due to a reported assault.

“We are asking people to avoid the area while officers conduct their work.