A 41-year-old man charged with the rape of an 11-year-old girl is set to appear at Sheffield Crown Court next month.

Officers investigating a reported rape in Barnsley last weekend have charged a 41-year-old man.

It is reported that at around 11.30pm on Sunday, September 10, an 11-year-old girl was raped inside a Barnsley property.

Police have charged Ziad Taibi, of Spencer Street in Barnsley, with rape and engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 13, relating to an incident involving an 11-year-old girl on Sunday, September 10. The defendant is now due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court next month

Ziad Taibi, of Spencer Street in Barnsley, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of rape and engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 13, and he has today (Thursday, September 14, 2023) been charged with both offences.

Mr Taibi has been remanded in police custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on October 12, 2023.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "The victim is receiving support from specialist officers and enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information which could assist in the investigation is asked to police contact police by calling 101, or via their online live chat or online portal, which you can access here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Please quote incident number 839 of September 11, 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.