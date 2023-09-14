The mayoral combined authority has approved a recommendation that may see a new music hub established in South Yorkshire.

Oliver Coppard

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) board members accepted the officers’ proposal to submit an application to Arts Council England for a South Yorkshire Music Hub on September 12 (Tuesday).

A supporting document states: “South Yorkshire has a rich, diverse and growing music ecosystem built out of; creatives, music industry companies, touring and production skills, leading music education providers across our Music Hubs and a higher education base as well as globally recognised music output.

“This paper is seeking approval to take forward an application to Arts Council England for a South Yorkshire Music Hub to bring together our existing hubs into a strategic collaborative partnership to enhance music education delivery across the region.”

Music Education Hubs (MEH) were created in 2012 and there are 117 hubs across the country at the moment, the document shows.

These hubs aim to give high quality music education and support for 5-18 year olds; inspire young people to sing, create and play a musical instrument; develop young musicians’ talent by offering the chance to perform at different levels and promote and develop music and enhance and develop life skills through music.