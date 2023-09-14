It will be the bakery chain's 15th store in Sheffield.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greggs are opening a brand new store in Sheffield, the popular bakery chain has confirmed.

The store will be in Hillsborough, located on Penistone Road North in a unit which was formerly a Carphone Warehouse.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bakery chain Greggs have confirmed a brand new store is coming to Hillsborough in Sheffield (Photo courtesy of Dean Atkins)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Greggs told The Star: "Greggs is due to open a new shop in Sheffield, Penistone Road North, later this year. We will be able to share further details with you closer to the opening.”

The new branch will be located on the junction of Penistone Road and Clay Wheels Lane, not far beyond Hillsborough Stadium. It will be the 15th Greggs store in Sheffield and the second in Hillsborough.