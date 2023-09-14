Greggs Sheffield: Bakery chain to open in Hillsborough on Penistone Road
It will be the bakery chain's 15th store in Sheffield.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Greggs are opening a brand new store in Sheffield, the popular bakery chain has confirmed.
The store will be in Hillsborough, located on Penistone Road North in a unit which was formerly a Carphone Warehouse.
A spokesperson for Greggs told The Star: "Greggs is due to open a new shop in Sheffield, Penistone Road North, later this year. We will be able to share further details with you closer to the opening.”
The new branch will be located on the junction of Penistone Road and Clay Wheels Lane, not far beyond Hillsborough Stadium. It will be the 15th Greggs store in Sheffield and the second in Hillsborough.
Greggs is a popular bakery chain with stores across the nation. It is best known for its range of savoury bakes, including sausage rolls and steak bakes.