Man charged with attacking another man with boiling water in incident near Castle Court flats in Sheffield
Cricket Inn Road, near Hyde Park, was shut by police at around 3.45pm on Tuesday (August 5), near the Castle Court flats, after a 30-year-old man was found injured.
At least four police cars and an ambulance were pictured at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a man has been charged for allegedly assaulting the victim with boiling water and making threats.
A spokesperson said: “A 35-year-old man has been charged following an assault in Sheffield.
“James Jones, of Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, was arrested by officers on Tuesday and has since been charged with attempted GBH under the Criminal Attempts Act and possession of an offensive weapon.
“Jones made his first appearance before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 7 and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on September 4.”
It is understood the victim did not suffer serious injuries in the incident.