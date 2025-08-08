Buses will replace trams in Hillsborough for two weeks as tram network improvements are carried out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work will begin on Sunday, August 17 and continue for close to two weeks, before finishing on Friday, August 29.

This latest batch of work - which follows other repairs being done across the Supertram network during the school summer holidays - will mostly affect the Hillsborough area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disruptions are expected over August as tram work continues. | NW

The Yellow route, which typically runs from Meadowhall to Middlewood, will instead stop at Hillsborough Interchange during this time.

This service should run at a normal rate.

A replacement bus service, the YE1, will then ferry travellers between Hillsborough Interchange and Middlewood.

No other routes are affected by this latest series of works.

Normal service is expected to resume on Saturday, August 30.