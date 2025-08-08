Supertram: Replacement buses in action for two weeks as more tram network improvement work is carried out
The work will begin on Sunday, August 17 and continue for close to two weeks, before finishing on Friday, August 29.
This latest batch of work - which follows other repairs being done across the Supertram network during the school summer holidays - will mostly affect the Hillsborough area.
The Yellow route, which typically runs from Meadowhall to Middlewood, will instead stop at Hillsborough Interchange during this time.
This service should run at a normal rate.
A replacement bus service, the YE1, will then ferry travellers between Hillsborough Interchange and Middlewood.
No other routes are affected by this latest series of works.
Normal service is expected to resume on Saturday, August 30.
