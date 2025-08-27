Cemetery Road Jump: Man arrested after woman found 'unresponsive' near Jump Cemetery, Barnsley
South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene early on Saturday morning, and closed a street for several hours while officers carried out investigations at the scene.
They had been called to Cemetery Road, Jump, in Barnsley, by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service after the woman had been found ‘unresponsive’ and taken to hospital.
Today, police explained the road closure to The Star.
They said: “We were called at 6.56am on Saturday morning (August 23) by the ambulance service to a report of a woman found unresponsive on Cemetery Road in Barnsley.
“Our officers attended the scene and began carrying out enquiries, with a 37-year-old man arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
“The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening.”
The road was closed for several hours between Preston Avenue and Hallsworth Avenue, the section which runs past the cemetery.