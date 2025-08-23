Cemetery Road Jump Barnsley: Street shut over police incident near cemetery

A road has been shut by police this morning after an incident near a South Yorkshire cemetery.

South Yorkshire Police say they have sealed off Cemetery Road, in Jump, Barnsley, while emergency services deal with the station.

They said in a statement released at 7.39am: “Please be aware that a road closure is in place on Cemetery Road, between Preston Avenue and Hallsworth Avenue, in Jump, Barnsley due to a police incident.

“We are advising people to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible. Thank you. “

The closed section of the part of the road in front of Jump Cemetery.

Police have been approached for more information about the incident.

