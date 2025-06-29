The Star has looked at figures from Police UK which show how many reports of violent crime and sexual offences there have been in 70 different neighbourhoods in the city.

And we have used those to find the 22 Sheffield neighbourhoods which saw the fewest incidents between March 2024 and February 2025.

The figures we have used show the number of reports of violent crime and sexual offences per 1,000 residents in that part of the city. That is the number we have used to rank them, and we list them in descending order from the 22nd safest, to the safest.

We have also included the total number of incidents of violent crime and sexual offences in each of those areas.

Take a look at the gallery below to see where is safest accoding the these latest figures

22. Nether Edge had 28.3 reports of violent crime or sexual offences per 1,000 population from March 2024 to February 2025, a total of 279 incidents overall.

21. Sothall had 24.2 reports of violent crime or sexual offences per 1,000 population from March 2024 to February 2025, a total of 126 incidents overall.