Sheffield's most violent neighbourhoods: Figures show worst parts of city for violent crime and sex offences

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 07:53 BST

These are the 24 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the most violent crime, according to latest figures.

The most recent quarterly figures from Police UK show the neighbourhoods with the most reports of violent crime and sexual offences, on the basis of the city being divided into 70 areas.

The figures represent the period from March 2024 until February 2025.

We have taken the figures, which are accessible via the Sheffield Council website, and ranked them on the basis of the number of reports of incidents per 1,000 population.

The 24 areas which saw the most complaints are listed in the gallery below in descending order, from 24th most reports per 1,000 people, to the highest number - the most violent part of the city.

The figures for violence do not include robberies, but do include sexual offences. The incidents are recorded in the area where they occurred.

To report a crime to South Yorkshire Police call them on 101 or contact them through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, call 999.

The photos used in our gallery are for illustrative purposes only, and do not imply that a violent crime happened at that specific location.

Take a look at the gallery below to see where the worst hot spots were.

The 24 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the worst record for violent crime and sexual offences. Photo: National World

1. Worst neighbourhoods for violent crime

24) Cathedral & Kelham had 39.6 reports of violent crime or sexual offences per 1,000 population from March 2024 to February 2025, a total of 373 incidents overall. Photo: Google streetview.

2. Cathedral & Kelham - 24

23) Richmond & Stradbroke had 43.7 reports of violent crime or sexual offences per 1,000 population from March 2024 to February 2025, a total of 338 incidents overall. Photo: Google streetview 

3. Richmond and Stradbroke - 23rd

22) Sheffield Lane Top & Longley Park had 49.4 reports of violent crime or sexual offences per 1,000 population from March 2024 to February 2025, a total of 307 incidents overall. Photo: Google streetview 

4. Sheffield Lane Top & Longley Park - 22nd

Related topics:Sheffield
