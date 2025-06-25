The most recent quarterly figures from Police UK show the neighbourhoods with the most reports of violent crime and sexual offences, on the basis of the city being divided into 70 areas.
The figures represent the period from March 2024 until February 2025.
We have taken the figures, which are accessible via the Sheffield Council website, and ranked them on the basis of the number of reports of incidents per 1,000 population.
The 24 areas which saw the most complaints are listed in the gallery below in descending order, from 24th most reports per 1,000 people, to the highest number - the most violent part of the city.
The figures for violence do not include robberies, but do include sexual offences. The incidents are recorded in the area where they occurred.
To report a crime to South Yorkshire Police call them on 101 or contact them through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/
In an emergency, call 999.
The photos used in our gallery are for illustrative purposes only, and do not imply that a violent crime happened at that specific location.
Take a look at the gallery below to see where the worst hot spots were.
Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.