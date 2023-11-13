A616 crash: Four fire engines and police on scene of 'serious' crash near Sheffield as A616 closed
South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are on the scene, near Westwood Country Park, between the M1 junction 35a and A61 (Tankersley).
A "serious" crash between a lorry and a car has closed the A616 in both directions, National Highways has reported.
Emergency services are on the scene and South Yorkshire Police have closed the A-road in both directions. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have also confirmed they are on the scene - having dispatched four fire engines to the site.
The crash is reported to have taken place on the A616 between the M1 J35a and A61 (Tankersley).
South Yorkshire Police confirmed they also closed the exit slip road of the M1 J35a (Chapeltown) after the crash. Motorists have been asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes of travel.
National Highways have advised road users to divert "using local routes", adding they were "unable to advise when the road is likely to re-open at this time".
South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.