Man arrested over shooting of boy, 16, in Sheffield
A man has been arrested over a shooting in which a boy, aged 16, was injured.
The 20-year-old, from Sheffield, was arrested on Monday and quizzed over the gun attack before being bailed pending further enquiries.
A police probe was launched after a boy, 16, was shot in his leg in Spital Lane, Burngreave, in the early hours of Sunday, May 19.
He underwent surgery but has since been discharged from hospital.
Police patrols were stepped up in the wake of the shooting, which happened metres away from where another city teenager was killed in a gun attack in July 2008.
Tarek Chaiboub, 17, of Casteldine Gardens, Wincobank, was shot dead in a ‘Wild West’ style shoot-out in broad daylight.
He was targeted when the S3 gang he was a member of imploded.
Nigel Junior Ramsey - known on the streets as 'The General' - ordered Tarek’s death from his prison cell while he was serving time behind bars for another offence.
Tarek was blamed for passing on information which led to the near-fatal stabbing of another S3 gang member.
Ramsey, of Andover Street, Burngreave; his younger brother Denzil Ramsey, of the same address; their next door neighbour Levan Menzies and friend, Michael Chattoo, of Daniel Hill Street, Upperthorpe, were found guilty of murder and jailed for a total of 110 years between them.
The year before Tarek’s murder, 16-year-old Jonathan Matondo, of Verdon Street, Burngreave, was shot dead in the same city suburb.
His killer remains at large.
Detectives believe he was killed as a result of feud between the rival S3 and S4 gangs which operated in Burngreave and Pitsmoor at that time.
Jonathan, who was a member of the S3 gang, was shot in his head on the Nottingham Cliff recreation ground in what detectives believe was a revenge attack for another shooting the day before.
Witnesses or anyone with information on the latest incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 and quote incident number 7 of May 19.