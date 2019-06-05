Sheffield man wanted over murder remains on the run
A Sheffield man wanted over a murder remains on the run today – 10 months after the killing.
Abdi Ali, who is also known as ‘Madman’, ‘Johnny’ and ‘Gulaid’, is wanted by Humberside Police over the murder of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall, who was attacked in his home in Cleethorpes, on Tuesday, July 17.
Mr Lyall is believed to have been attacked by a number of people using a range of weapons.
Detectives believe that Ali, 28, could hold vital information about the fatal attack.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Ali, who was born in Somalia but grew up in Sheffield after moving to the city as a child, has not been seen since the murder.
Numerous appeals for information on his whereabouts have been made by detectives investigating the murder, but to no avail.
A £5,000 Crimestoppers reward for information leading to Ali’s arrest has also failed to work.
Ali, who moved to the east coast last summer, has links to Shirecliffe and Pitsmoor in Sheffield.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Humberside Police on 101 and quote incident number 517 of July 17.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111