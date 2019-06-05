Motorbikes and scooters stolen from driver training centre in Sheffield
Seven motorbikes and scooters have been stolen from a driver training centre in Sheffield.
They were taken from a metal storage container at Norton Lightwood Driver Training Centre after a hole was cut in the side of the unit.
Two Yamaha 125s, a Honda Vision scooter and two scooters owned by Derbyshire County Council were taken in the raid, which was discovered at 6.30am yesterday.
Helmets, jackets and gloves were also stolen.
Owner Kyle Drabble said: “We will get up and running again, they will not keep us down.
“I don’t know if it is a councidence but a couple of months ago a council storage unit nearby was broken into and a Stihl saw was one of the items stolen.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if that’s what they used to cut the hole in the side of our unit to get the bikes out.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 138 of June 4.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.