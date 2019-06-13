Samuel Baker, aged 15, was knifed in an attack in Lowedges in May last year.

Sam Baker

The teenager was stabbed in his chest with a blade he had been carrying himself.

He was fatally injured by another 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, after the pair clashed on Lowedges Road, Lowedges.

Sam was taken to hospital but died an hour later.

His killer pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was jailed for two years and eight months at Sheffield Crown Court in October last year.Less than 24 hours after the attack, the teenage killer handed himself in, telling police officers officers he had been involved in a fight with Sam and had stabbed him with the knife his victim had been carrying. After Sam’s killer was sentenced, Detective Chief Inspector Dave Stopford, the senior investigating officer in the case, said the death had left a ‘family devastated’ and ‘a community scared and in shock’. He also said: “Sadly, Mr Baker’s death also highlights that if you carry a weapon, you increase the likelihood of it being used against you, which is tragically all too apparent in this case.”

He added: “Knife crime has life-changing consequences for everyone involved. The defendant in this case has robbed a family of their son, brother and friend and having this on his criminal record will have a massive impact on his future. “We are working incredibly hard, alongside an extensive number of partner agencies, to educate young people in South Yorkshire and to look at how everyone can work to prevent and tackle knife crime.”A multi-agency review into the circumstances surrounding the death, looking at the backgrounds of both the victim and his killer, has been carried out.

The findings of the Serious Case Review are to be presented to Sheffield’s Safeguarding Children’s Board today.