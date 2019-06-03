Man arrested over attack at Sheffield rave
A man remains in police custody today after being arrested over an attack at a rave in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 03 June, 2019, 11:42
The 20-year-old was arrested after a 17-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries in an attack at Lady Cannings Plantation, Ringinglow, in the early hours of yesterday.
Emergency serices were alerted at around 4.20am and found a teenager with severe head injuries at an outdoor rave.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 178 of June 2.