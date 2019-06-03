Four men to be sentenced over death of dad-of-three in Sheffield
Four men are preparing to be sentenced this week over the death of a dad-of-three stabbed to death in Sheffield.
Jarvin Blake, aged 22, was knifed in his chest and suffered additional slash and stab wounds to his arm and head in an attack in Brackley Street, Burngreave, in March last year.
He was stabbed after a group of men jumped out of a car and chased him and a friend, who was seriously injured after being struck over his head with a paving slab.
DCI Steve Handley, of South Yorkshire Police, said while it was never established who delivered the fatal knife wound, all four men ‘had a plan and worked together to orchestrate Mr Blake’s death’.
He said it is believed that the stabbing was ‘a result of a build-up of violence’ associated with ‘the dealing of drugs’.
Caine Gray, 27, of Treetown Crescent, Treeton, Rotherham, was found guilty of murder following a four-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
Sheffield men Josiah Foster, 26, of Wordsworth Crescent, Parson Cross and Devon Walker, 25, of Ellesmere Road North, Burngreave, were found guilty of manslaughter.Lewis Barker, 27, North Hill Road, Southey Green, pleaded guilty to murder at the start of the trial.
The four men are to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.