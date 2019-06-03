Four boys interviewed over attack in Sheffield park
Four boys have been interviewed voluntarily over an attack in a Sheffield park.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 03 June, 2019, 12:23
They have been interviewed by police officers over a report of an attack on a 12-year-old boy in Hollinsend Park, Gleadless, between 4pm and 4.30pm on Sunday, May 19.
It is alleged that the youngster was assaulted by four other boys, who threatened him with a knife before kicking and punching him in his face.
The boy was taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital and released shortly afterwards.