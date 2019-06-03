Gunman still at large after shooting of boy, 16, in Sheffield
A gunman is still at large today after a boy, 16, was shot in Sheffield.
He struck in Spital Lane, Burngreave, in the early hours of Sunday, May 19.
His teenage victim was shot in his leg and taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
He was shot just metres away from where 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub was shot dead in July 2008.
Tarek, from Castledine Gardens, Wincobank, was injured in a ‘Wild West’ style shoot-out in broad daylight.
He was targeted when the S3 gang he was a member of imploded.
Nigel Junior Ramsey - known on the streets as 'The General' - ordered Tarek’s death from his prison cell while he was serving time behind bars for another offence.
Some S3 members blamed Tarek for passing information which led to the near-fatal stabbing of another gang member.
Ramsey, of Andover Street, Burngreave; his younger brother Denzil Ramsey, of the same address; their next door neighbour Levan Menzies and friend, Michael Chattoo, of Daniel Hill Street, Upperthorpe, were found guilty of murder and jailed for a total of 110 years between them.
The year before Tarek’s murder, 16-year-old Jonathan Matondo was shot dead in Burngreave.
The teenager’s killer remains at large, but detectives believe he was killed as a result of feud between the rival S3 and S4 gangs which operated in Burngreave and Pitsmoor at that time.
Jonathan, who was a member of the S3 gang, was shot in his head on the Nottingham Cliff recreation ground close to his home on Verdon Street, Burngreave.
Detectives believe he was shot in revenge for a shooting the day before.
A man charged with his murder was found not guilty after two trials.
Anyone with information on the latest incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 7 of May 19.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111