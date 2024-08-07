Bowman Drive, Gleadless: Man arrested on suspicion of GBH & bail breach over alleged assault at Sheffield home

A man has been taken into police custody, after being arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and breaching bail conditions in relation to an alleged assault at a Sheffield property.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at a property on Bowman Drive in the Gleadless area of Sheffield on Monday night (August 5, 2024).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.45pm on Monday (5 August) to an address at Bowman Drive to reports of an assault.

“A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicious of grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm and breach of bail conditions.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

