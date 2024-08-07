Crosspool: Alleged thief drove off with car after stealing keys from garage in Sheffield suburb
The burglary is alleged to have been carried out at a property on Sandygate Grange Drive in the Crosspool area of Sheffield at 9.30pm on Friday, July 12, 2024.
Launching a CCTV appeal today (Tuesday, August 6, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A man approached an address on Sandygate Grange Drive in the Crosspool area and retrieved a garage fob from a vehicle that was parked on the driveway.
“It is believed that the man then gained entry to the property and stole car keys and vehicle from the driveway.
“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
“Do you recognise him?”
If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or by visiting their website at: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report
Please quote incident number 170 of July 13, 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org