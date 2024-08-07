Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An alleged thief drove off with a car after accessing the victim’s garage and stealing keys to the vehicle.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The burglary is alleged to have been carried out at a property on Sandygate Grange Drive in the Crosspool area of Sheffield at 9.30pm on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Launching a CCTV appeal today (Tuesday, August 6, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A man approached an address on Sandygate Grange Drive in the Crosspool area and retrieved a garage fob from a vehicle that was parked on the driveway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The burglary is alleged to have been carried out at a property on Sandygate Grange Drive in the Crosspool area of Sheffield at 9.30pm on Friday, July 12, 2024 | Submit/Google

“It is believed that the man then gained entry to the property and stole car keys and vehicle from the driveway.

“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

“Do you recognise him?”

Read More Police hunt man with Sheffield links who escaped custody and absconded from Rotherham hospital

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or by visiting their website at: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Sheffield crime 2024: The 13 city streets plagued by vandals and arsonists

Please quote incident number 170 of July 13, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org