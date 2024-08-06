Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen: Injured man rushed to hospital after car crash in Sheffield

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 6th Aug 2024, 16:55 BST

A man has been rushed to hospital in an ambulance after a one-vehicle crash, in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

The collision took place in Bellhouse Road in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield on Monday, August 5, with the emergency services called shortly after 11.30am.

Police, paramedics and fire fighters attended, with the latter called after a blaze broke out in the wake of the crash.

The collision took place in Bellhouse Road in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield this morning (Monday, August 5, 2024), with the emergency services called in connection with the incident shortly after 11.30am
The collision took place in Bellhouse Road in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield this morning (Monday, August 5, 2024), with the emergency services called in connection with the incident shortly after 11.30am | National World/Google

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a road traffic incident at 11.39am today on Bellhouse Road, Sheffield, involving one car.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and took one patient to Northern General Hospital.

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “We were called today (Monday 5 August) at 11.34am to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a grey Peugeot 407 on Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen in Sheffield.

“We attended alongside the ambulance service and the fire service.

“A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Crews from Elm Lane were called to a vehicle fire on Bellhouse Road, Sheffield today at 11:33.

“Once crews arrived on scene the fire had already been extinguished.

“They left the scene at 12:19.”

