Holiday Inn, Manvers: Four men & two boys due in court charged with violent disorder over Rotherham riots

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 6th Aug 2024, 09:42 BST

Six people, including two teenage boys, have been charged in connection with an anti-immigration protest at a Rotherham hotel which turned violent and are due in court today.

Riots broke out at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Way, Rotherham on Sunday afternoon (August 4, 2024), after around 750 anti-immigration protesters arrived at the hotel, where asylum seekers were being housed. South Yorkshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield subsequently confirmed that around 12 officers were injured in violent skirmishes, during which protesters are alleged to have thrown ‘items such as bricks, fence posts, branches and other missiles’ at them.

The incident at the Rotherham hotel mirrors outbreaks of violence elsewhere in the country this week including violent demonstrations in Liverpool, Hull and TamworthThe incident at the Rotherham hotel mirrors outbreaks of violence elsewhere in the country this week including violent demonstrations in Liverpool, Hull and Tamworth
The incident at the Rotherham hotel mirrors outbreaks of violence elsewhere in the country this week including violent demonstrations in Liverpool, Hull and Tamworth | 3rd party

The force has now announced that four men and two boys have been charged in connection with the disorder, and are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, August 6, 2024). A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Lee Crisp, aged 42, of Mount Road, Grimethorpe, Barnsley; Christopher Rodgers, aged 38, of Millmoor Road, Barnsley and Liam Grey, aged 20, of Randerson Drive, Kilnhurst, Rotherham are all charged with alleged violent disorder.

Two boys aged 16 and 17, who can't be named for legal reasons because of their age, are also charged with alleged violent disorder.

Joshua Simpson, aged 26, of Sherbrook Street, Lincoln, is charged with alleged violent disorder and alleged assault of an emergency worker.

Curtis Coulson, aged 30, of Water Slacks Road, Sheffield is charged with alleged affray, following an anti-immigration protest held in Sheffield on the same day (Sunday, August 4, 2024). Mr Coulson appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday, August 5, 2024). He has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Friday (9 August).

