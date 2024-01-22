Armed police seized two XL Bully type dogs following an incident in Doncaster on January 19 where they reportedly attacked another dog. Images by Google Maps, Adobestock.

A man was arrested after two XL Bullies reportedly attacked another dog in a Doncaster neighbourhood on Friday.

Armed officers were deployed to the neighbourhood as well as dog legislation officers, who seized the two loose animals. They remain in police kennels.

The other dog reportedly sustained non-serious injuries during the attack.

The owner of the dogs reportedly left the scene ahead of officers’ arrival, but a 36-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control in a public place. He has since been bailed.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to report it to South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 343 of January 19.

From Sunday, December 31, XL Bullies are no longer allowed out in public, unless they are wearing a muzzle, and placed on a lead.