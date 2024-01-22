Man arrested after armed police seize two XL Bullies following attack on another dog in Doncaster
Their owner reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.
A man was arrested after two XL Bullies reportedly attacked another dog in a Doncaster neighbourhood on Friday.
Mansfield Crescent in Armthorpe was cordoned off by South Yorkshire Police during the incident at 11.55am on January 19.
Armed officers were deployed to the neighbourhood as well as dog legislation officers, who seized the two loose animals. They remain in police kennels.
The other dog reportedly sustained non-serious injuries during the attack.
The owner of the dogs reportedly left the scene ahead of officers’ arrival, but a 36-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control in a public place. He has since been bailed.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to report it to South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 343 of January 19.
From Sunday, December 31, XL Bullies are no longer allowed out in public, unless they are wearing a muzzle, and placed on a lead.
It was also made illegal to breed, sell, advertise, rehome, abandon or let an XL Bully dog stray from the above date.