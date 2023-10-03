News you can trust since 1887
Campo Lane Sheffield city centre: Man arrested after making threats to harm staff and customers at city bank

The incident took place at a Sheffield bank earlier this afternoon.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:52 BST
A 45-year-old suspect is in police custody following an incident at a Sheffield bank earlier this afternoon in which a man is alleged to have threatened staff and customers.

A 45-year-old man is in police custody, following an incident at a Sheffield bank earlier this afternoon

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: "We were called to reports of a man making threats to harm staff and customers at a bank on High Street, Sheffield, at 1.20pm today (Tuesday, October 3).

"Officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of public order offences near Campo Lane.

"He remains in police custody while enquiries are ongoing."

Church Street in Sheffield city centre has been closed since the incident took place.

