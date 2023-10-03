Campo Lane Sheffield city centre: Man arrested after making threats to harm staff and customers at city bank
The incident took place at a Sheffield bank earlier this afternoon.
A 45-year-old suspect is in police custody following an incident at a Sheffield bank earlier this afternoon in which a man is alleged to have threatened staff and customers.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: "We were called to reports of a man making threats to harm staff and customers at a bank on High Street, Sheffield, at 1.20pm today (Tuesday, October 3).
"Officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of public order offences near Campo Lane.
"He remains in police custody while enquiries are ongoing."
Church Street in Sheffield city centre has been closed since the incident took place.