Sheffield Council has explained when it will be removing planters not included in final 'Active Travel Zones'

Officials have explained when they will be taking away road blocks which are to be ditched from controversial Active Travel Zones.

Planters have been in place for over a year after being rolled out by Sheffield Council to block off several roads under their 'experimental' active travel zones in Crookes and Walkley, and in Nether Edge.

The zones are aimed at encouraging more walking and cycling in parts of the city by banning vehicles from certain areas.

Barriers on Springvale Road in Crookes have already been removed after complaints from residents over safety. But barriers which have not been included in the final schemes, which went before Sheffield Council last month, are still in place, including on Archer Road, in Nether Edge, and on Sackville Road, in Crookes.

Officials have explained when they will be taking away planters that have not been included in final active travel zones in Sheffield. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Sheffield Council has now confirmed in a statement when the temporary measures that were not included in the final scheme will be removed.

They said in a statement: "The ETOs (Experimental Traffic Orders) in Nether Edge, Crookes and Walkley expire on October 24.

"The temporary measures not passed by the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee last month, will be removed on or before this date. A detailed programme of works is currently being developed."

A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee (September 20) agreed to confirm experimental measures put in place for the active travel neighbourhoods (ATNs) in Crookes and Walkley and Nether Edge, which have provoked controversy. Some elements are due to be removed after consultation.

LibDem and Labour councillors joined forces to amend the Nether Edge ATN to reopen Archer Lane to traffic. The move was opposed by the two Green councillors on the committee and LibDem Coun Richard Shaw abstained.

The meeting also unanimously approved making temporary road changes implemented for the Sheaf Valley Cycle Route permanent. This includes the closure of Little London Road to motor vehicles.

Coun Andrew Sangar said that lessons have to be learned for the way that ATN consultations take place, with council officers talking to residents and ward councillors about what changes they think are important, rather than presenting people with a ready-made plan.