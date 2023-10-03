News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: £1,000,000+ modern mansion in Dore features gym, steam room, entertainment lounge and more

The modern home has been listed on the property site Zoopla by Whitehornes Estate Agents.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:01 BST

A modern mansion in one of Sheffield's most desirable villages has hit the local property market with a seven-figure asking price.

The home, which is located on Wyvern Gardens in Dore, has been shared on the property site Zoopla with a guide price of £1,200,000 - £1,300,000. In the listing, it is said the property is "redefining the term 'contemporary open plan family living'".

It consists of five bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms, including the spacious open plan lounge/diner/kitchen and the "bespoke" entertainment lounge. All the accommodation is spread over two floors.

The ground floor consists of a small entrance hall, which leads into the lounge and kitchen/breakfast room; bedrooms three and four; a bathroom; a shower room; a utility room; the home gym, with adjoining steam room; and the entertainment lounge.

The first floor is smaller and consists of the master bedroom, which comes with an en-suite and large walk-in wardrobe area, a bathroom and bedroom two, which also comes with an en-suite.

The gardens of this property have been influenced by a mix of Japanese and Mediterranean styles. It has been framed by two "deluxe living pods", which ensure "alfresco entertainment can be done year round".

