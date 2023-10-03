The event featured a number of guests from the pinnacles of engineering and manufacturing, including McLaren Racing, Boeing and McLaren Automotive.

School pupils from Sheffield and South Yorkshire came within inches of Lando Norris' McLaren Racing Formula 1 car at an engineering event hosted by Sheffield University's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).

150 people, including those from schools and members of the public, descended on the AMRC's flagship Factory 2050 to celebrate the engineering, innovation and manufacturing sectors. With aims to inspired young minds on the possibilities and opportunities within the industry, Sheffield University drafted in McLaren Racing, Boeing and robotics and AR demonstrations to captivate the students.

Ardita Berisha, a student from Outwood Academy City in Sheffield, said: "Seeing the demonstrations and talks were really good as you don’t normally get to see what you can do and how to get there in engineering beyond what we learn about in school. It’s a unique opportunity to see all the different types of things and how it works."

The Formula 1 car driven by superstar driver, Lando Norris, was the excellent example for South Yorkshire students to learn about engineering. (Photo courtesy of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre)

AMRC engineers brought Factory 2050 to life for visitors, showcasing some of the best cutting-edge technologies such as augmented reality (AR), robotics and digital, and gave inspirational TED-style talks about their own experiences working in advanced manufacturing.

There was also the chance to get up close and personal with two McLaren show cars and talk with McLaren staff about the composite components that feature on them - all as part of the National Manufacturing Day celebrations.

Young people were able to try their hands at Virtual Welding. (Photo courtesy of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre)

Steve Foxley, CEO of the University of Sheffield AMRC, said: "National Manufacturing Day provides us with a fantastic opportunity to show people around our facilities and give an insight into what we do and what’s going on in advanced manufacturing and engineering.

"There were hundreds of wonderful events up and down the country which gave young people, looking to make that first career choice, an opportunity to explore the wide-ranging job opportunities open to them. Britain’s manufacturing companies are out there every day driving innovation and really making their mark on the global stage, and we have every reason to be proud of what we do."